202
Home » Latest News » Pittsburgh company acquires another…

Pittsburgh company acquires another Northern Virginia government contractor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 2:42 pm 09/20/2018 02:42pm
Share

System One, which acquired Herndon-based GAP Solutions last year, has picked up another Northern Virginia government services company.

Reston-based TPGS, launched in 2012, does software engineering and IT consulting for the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. The company will operate as part of GAP and further System One’s efforts to broaden its reach in the federal market.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. It’s the latest transaction in what’s shaping to be one of the most active years for M&A in government contracting in some time. 

System One is a professional staffing firm headquartered in Pittsburgh and one of that city’s largest privately held companies. It’s been active in M&A in recent years — particularly in this region — to gain entry to the energy, engineering, IT and clinical science markets. Thomas H. Lee Partners, a Boston private equity firm, made a “significant investment” in System One in 2016. 

System One grew revenue 22 percent in…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500