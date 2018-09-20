Pittsburgh company acquires another Northern Virginia government contractor

System One, which acquired Herndon-based GAP Solutions last year, has picked up another Northern Virginia government services company. Reston-based TPGS, launched in 2012, does software engineering and IT consulting for the Department of Defense and…

System One, which acquired Herndon-based GAP Solutions last year, has picked up another Northern Virginia government services company.

Reston-based TPGS, launched in 2012, does software engineering and IT consulting for the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. The company will operate as part of GAP and further System One’s efforts to broaden its reach in the federal market.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. It’s the latest transaction in what’s shaping to be one of the most active years for M&A in government contracting in some time.

System One is a professional staffing firm headquartered in Pittsburgh and one of that city’s largest privately held companies. It’s been active in M&A in recent years — particularly in this region — to gain entry to the energy, engineering, IT and clinical science markets. Thomas H. Lee Partners, a Boston private equity firm, made a “significant investment” in System One in 2016.

System One grew revenue 22 percent in…