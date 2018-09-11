202
PenFed launches career training program for military community

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 11, 2018 2:56 pm 09/11/2018 02:56pm
PenFed Credit Union has launched a military employment program aimed at providing career training to members of the military community to join its workforce.

The program, announced Tuesday, is open to veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, reservists and National Guardsmen.

PenFed did not disclose how much it would cost to start or run the program.

Charlie Miles has been selected to spearhead the program, which offers internships, outreach, recruiting, hiring, onboarding, professional development, mentoring and retention training, according to a company press release. He joins the company as its director of military employment programs.

Miles, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has experience leading military employment programs at Herndon-based government contractor ManTech International Corp., DXC Technology, a Tysons IT firm, and most recently at DXC spinoff Perspecta. ManTech says 50 percent of its nearly 8,000 employees are veterans.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
