Papa John’s has a new logo and (slight) name change in the works

Papa John’s International Inc. has taken another step to distance itself from its ousted founder, John Schnatter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain filed a new logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office that includes a slight name change: dropping the apostrophe.

As AdAge points out, the possessive brand name suggests that the company is owned by Schnatter. (He remains the largest shareholder of the publicly traded company.)

A Papa John’s (Nasdaq: PZZA) spokesman told AdAge that the company has no imminent plans to use the new logo. And trademark attorney Josh Gerben told AdAge that it could be early 2019 before the new logo appears because the trademark office examines a new application in four months’ time.

The logo was filed in black-and-white and red-and-green versions. The words “Papa” and “Johns” are in separate, angled rectangles, and the “s” in “Johns” is slightly smaller, with an underscore.

Schnatter resigned as chairman of the Papa John’s board in July after…