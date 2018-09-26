OTJ partner resigns to launch his own architecture firm

OTJ Architects Partner Roger Sola-Sole has resigned to launch his own firm. Sola-Sole has left the D.C.-based firm, which has largely focused on interior design but recently expanded into base building architecture, after 17 years.…

Sola-Sole has left the D.C.-based firm, which has largely focused on interior design but recently expanded into base building architecture, after 17 years. His new company is called sshape Inc.

“OTJ has grown dramatically in recent years and the timing of my departure feels mutually beneficial,” Sola-Sole said in a statement.

Lance Jaccard, OTJ managing partner, called Sola-Sole an “invaluable partner,” adding, “We understand that his focus and ours are now different and we wish him great success as we look forward to OTJ’s next chapter.”

OTJ’s work includes interior design for Yelp, the Aspen Institute, Booz Allen, Capital One and the Howard Theatre. The firm was founded in 1990 and today employs roughly 130.

It recently launched a new studio focused on base building architecture — commercial, cultural and performing arts. That studio is led by OTJ Partner Gary Martinez, formerly of…