OrthoBethesda sells to Connecticut-based private equity firm

The orthopedic services provider has been acquired by Stamford, Connecticut-based Atlantic Street Capital, a private equity firm that targets middle market companies “poised for the next level of growth.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OrthoBethesda, founded in 1965, operates four care centers: Washington Joint Institute, Washington Shoulder Institute, Washington Spine and Scoliosis Institute, and OrthoTraumaBethesda. It also employs a team of physical therapiests and therapy aides, in addition to licensed clinicians.

Andy Wilkins, Atlantic Street managing partner, said in a release that OrthoBethesda “has an established leadership position” in the region and he expects a “tremendous growth path ahead.” George Parry, Atlantic Street principal, said the private equity firm means to “capitalize on the opportunity we all see within the orthopedic space.”

