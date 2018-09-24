202
OpGen signs deal with New York health department to research superbugs

September 24, 2018
Gaithersburg-based OpGen Inc. is teaming up with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Inc. and the New York State Department of Health to fight drug-resistant bugs in an initiative that could mean big exposure and business for the local biotech.

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) — along with Merck (NYSE: MRK) subsidiary ILUM Health Solutions and the New York health department’s Wadsworth Center public health research lab — is developing a precision medicine platform to track, diagnose and treat patients with antibiotic-resistant infections across the state, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Friday.

The project includes a one-year, $1.5 million contract for OpGen, which specializes in rapid DNA technology and built a database of pathogens to offer more accurate infection diagnostic testing. Merck’s product will monitor microbiology data from hospitals in real time. And OpGen’s Acuitas Lighthouse Software and Acuitas AMR Gene Panel will dig into that data to detect superbug cases…

