One of D.C.’s biggest “Shark Tank” goofs just acquired a rival

That’s the premise that brought Washington’s self-proclaimed “lunatic” to ABC’s “Shark Tank” back in 2014, and it’s the reason he’s turning his outrageous TV pitch into a full-fledged business — with an acquisition.

Here’s a quick refresher: CJ Isakow created D.C.-based Eyebloc, a plastic clip to cover laptop cameras from hackers, but tabled the gig not long after one of the show’s investors called it “absolute crap on a stick.” He moved to the West Coast, joined San Francisco-based Shift as head of partnerships and, early last year, took steps to revive his startup as awareness about privacy threats grew.

But it wasn’t until a short stint in corporate finance (recall, he’s a Wharton grad) at Airbnb — where employees were given branded webcam covers — that he committed to Eyebloc in earnest. He left his job and in June bought the patent and inventory from SpiShutter, a California company that did more than $100,000 in sales…