Novant Health UVA CEO Maggie Gill exits to run Florida hospitals

Novant Health UVA Health System CEO Maggie Gill has been recruited by Tenet Healthcare to become CEO of Delray Medical Center in Florida. Gill will also be CEO of Tenet’s Palm Beach Group, consisting of…

Novant Health UVA Health System CEO Maggie Gill has been recruited by Tenet Healthcare to become CEO of Delray Medical Center in Florida.

Gill will also be CEO of Tenet’s Palm Beach Group, consisting of five hospitals including Good Samaritan Medical Center, West Boca Medical Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

She replaced Mark Bryan, who had been CEO of Delray Medical Center for about eight years.

In July 2017, Gill was named CEO of Novant Health UVA, which runs three hospitals in Virginia. Before that, she was president and CEO of Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.

“We are delighted to have a highly talented and seasoned healthcare executive like Maggie leading our operations in Palm Beach County,” said Tenet Healthcare’s President of Hospital Operations, Eric Evans. “She is well positioned to help us continue to grow and build the wide-range of lifesaving, award-winning programs we offer including comprehensive stroke care, level…