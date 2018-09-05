Nike, Adidas, Under Armour apparel deals keep getting bigger. Here are the biggest in the NCAA.

When University of Louisville athletes arrived on campus in fall 2005, they divvied up $670,000 in Adidas footwear and apparel. The sportswear company also wrote the university a $20,000 check in exchange for the right…

This year, the university’s athletes will get $6 million in Adidas gear and the school will get $10 million in cash. The university also will get $3 million from Adidas for help marketing the athletic department.

Louisville’s new Adidas deal — signed in July — is one in a string of recent blockbuster contracts between sportswear companies and top college athletic departments, including the University of Maryland.

The deals have mushroomed in size as college sports has exploded in popularity and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has emerged as a serious third bidder next to Adidas and Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE).

