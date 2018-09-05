202
Nearly two years later, a foreclosed piece of the Portals in Southwest D.C. is for sale

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 5, 2018 12:28 pm 09/05/2018 12:28pm
Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP has been retained to seek buyers for Portals I, one of several D.C.-area properties that fell into distress as the pre-recession debt on them has come due.

HFF recently began marketing the nine-story office building at 1250 Maryland Ave. SW, nearly two years after note holders snapped up the property for $84 million at a foreclosure auction. Occupancy in the roughly 530,000-square-foot building hovers at around 63 percent, with its anchor tenant, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, locked into a lease through 2025. The 26-year-old building is assessed at about $246 million, according to the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue, and is being offered free and clear of existing debt.

Ballard Spahr attorney Kelly Wrenn, who represents the current ownership group, referred questions to HFF’s Dek Potts, who could not be reached for comment.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
