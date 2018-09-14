Natural Products Expo exhibitors weigh in on convention leaving Baltimore

The Natural Products Expo East may seem massive to a newcomer, but to Sean Wright, it’s just the right size. The expo and trade show — which assembles more than 1,600 exhibitors from 115 countries…

The Natural Products Expo East may seem massive to a newcomer, but to Sean Wright, it’s just the right size.

The expo and trade show — which assembles more than 1,600 exhibitors from 115 countries — takes over the Baltimore Convention Center each fall and is one of Baltimore’s largest conventions. This year’s edition, expected to draw about 30,000 visitors, kicked off this week and runs through Saturday.

The trade show, a major component of the convention, gives companies like Wright’s a chance to showcase their wares. He said Thursday he’s worried the expo’s upcoming move to Philadelphia will change the vibe.

Wright, the chief operating officer of Bright Greens — a Rockville company that sells pre-made smoothies frozen into ice cubes — has displayed his products at the Expo East as well as the convention’s much larger sibling, the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

“We’ve had much better experiences here; much more intimate,” he said. “I think people come…