National Geographic Society names new CEO

Tracy Wolstencroft has been named the new president and CEO of the D.C.-based National Geographic Society, the group’s board of trustees announced Wednesday.

Wolstencroft, a former Goldman Sachs executive, has served on the nonprofit’s board since 2008 after spending four years on its International Council of Advisors.

“It’s a unique privilege to join this amazing community of explorers, scientists, photographers, educators, storytellers and staff to help make measurable progress toward our ultimate vision: a planet in balance,” Wolstencroft said in a statement.

Jean Case, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said Wolstencroft’s “distinguished international career in finance and executive search will add extraordinary value as we accelerate innovation and generate lasting solutions.”

“As a deeply respected member of the Society’s Board of Trustees, Tracy has been a key architect in the transformation of the Society’s mission and strategy in recent years, including helping…