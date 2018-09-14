202
Home » Latest News » MWAA to sell Western…

MWAA to sell Western Lands in Dulles for $236.5M. You’ll totally guess for what use.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 14, 2018 2:12 pm 09/14/2018 02:12pm
Share

Data center developer Digital Realty Trust LP (NYSE: DLR) is in line to buy 424 acres on the west side of the Dulles International Airport footprint from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for $236.5 million.

MWAA’s board of directors is expected to vote on the deal for the so-called Western Lands next week. The agenda, and information about the sale, was posted Friday.

San Francisco-based Digital Realty, which acquired D.C.-based DuPont Fabros in 2017 and already maintains a large and growing data center presence in Loudoun, executed a purchase and sale agreement on July 12 and posted a $5 million deposit.

The price works out to nearly $558,000 per acre.

In a separate agenda item, MWAA staff proposes that the net proceeds — $207 million, after covering the cost of marketing and selling the property and settling the original Western Lands bonds — be placed in an account separate from typical authority revenues. That account will be used solely to reduce costs that…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500