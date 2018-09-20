‘Fortune favors the brave.” It’s one of Moina Banerjee’s favorite sayings from her grandmother, Namita Mukherjee, who died earlier this year. And it very much defines her career’s ascent. Banerjee’s position as one of the…

Banerjee’s position as one of the first female principals at The JBG Cos. and background as a financial analyst put her in a key role to help architect the Chevy Chase developer’s merger with Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C. business. That deal formed JBG Smith Properties — a union that has kept her on her toes since.

Banerjee dove headfirst into heady stuff like the company’s S-11, a detailed form required as a precursor to registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the launch, she has helped create new corporate infrastructure like the company’s profit-sharing agreement with employees.

As if that weren’t enough, she was pregnant with her first son when the Vornado-JBG deal was announced in October 2016 — and with her second by the time the new company launched…