Microsoft makes a massive buy in Loudoun County

Microsoft Corp. this week paid nearly $73 million for about 332 acres in Leesburg, providing yet another boost to Loudoun County’s status as a hub for the world’s largest tech companies. The sale between Microsoft…

Microsoft Corp. this week paid nearly $73 million for about 332 acres in Leesburg, providing yet another boost to Loudoun County’s status as a hub for the world’s largest tech companies.

The sale between Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Leesburg Commercial LLC, according to public records, covers much of Compass Creek, a planned commercial development of the Peterson Cos. that borders Loudoun and the town of Leesburg. When accounting for Microsoft, and the Walmart and Ion International Training Center now under construction there, Compass Creek has between 75 and 80 acres remaining to be developed.

Taylor Chess, Peterson’s president of development, said the Fairfax-based developer is “very pleased to be working with one of the world’s largest tech companies” and, moving forward, will do whatever is needed to help Microsoft build there. Chess said he does not know what Microsoft plans for the site.

“As demand grows for online and cloud services, we are continuously exploring…