Michelin adds two new starred restaurants to its D.C. guide

Michelin is handing out more stars to D.C.’s restaurant scene. The 2019 Michelin Guide for Washington includes 16 star-receiving dining locations, up from 14 in the previous year’s edition. There are also no lost stars…

The 2019 Michelin Guide for Washington includes 16 star-receiving dining locations, up from 14 in the previous year’s edition. There are also no lost stars and no restaurant fell off from the 2018 list.

The Inn at Little Washington — the lone eatery in the guide located outside of the District — received the highest rating of three stars in the new guide. It earned a two-star rating last year. The Washington, Virginia, restaurant is celebrating its 40th year in operation.

Aaron Silverman’s Pineapple and Pearls and José Andrés’ minibar each held firm with two stars in the 2019 guide.

The French company behind the famous, red-covered guides — the same one that makes tires — hands out three stars to denote restaurants worth “a special journey,” while two stars are deserving of “a detour.”

Thirteen D.C. restaurants earned a one-star rating in the 2019 guide, including two new entries —…