Michael Chasen’s drone company closes two M&A deals

PrecisionHawk Inc., the Raleigh, North Carolina, commercial drone company led by D.C. tech entrepreneur Michael Chasen, has acquired two companies to further its push into the energy industry and grow a multibillion-dollar business.

Fresh off a $75 million venture funding round announced in January, PrecisionHawk is bringing Hazon Solutions LLC and InspecTools Inc. into its fold. The companies possess technology, expertise and customer relationships in drone-based solutions for energy industry operations — everything from distribution and transmission lines to solar panels, wind turbines and utility infrastructure.

“By combining these offerings, our customers will have access to extensive and leading-edge energy products and services, regulatory expertise and a record of safe, secure and compliant operations,” Chasen said in a statement Wednesday.

PrecisionHawk believes the energy market is ready to deploy large-scale drone solutions after years of experimenting with pilot…