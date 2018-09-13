MGM National Harbor posts 10 percent casino revenue increase in August

Five of Maryland’s six casinos saw gains last month, boosting gaming revenue statewide to $146.3 million — a 6.4 percent increase over August 2017. Only Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino reported a year-over-year decline, bringing in $21 million,…

Five of Maryland’s six casinos saw gains last month, boosting gaming revenue statewide to $146.3 million — a 6.4 percent increase over August 2017.

Only Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino reported a year-over-year decline, bringing in $21 million, 3.7 percent less than a year ago, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control. The casino on Russell Street has struggled to regain its footing since the December 2016 opening of MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, though it did post gains in May and June this year.

Horseshoe’s general manager, Erin Chamberlin, told the BBJ in March that she hopes to see the casino’s fortunes improve with the development of an adjacent entertainment district.

MGM brought in the most money last month, with $58.3 million in revenue, a 10.3 percent increase, while the Eastern Shore’s Ocean Downs Casino reported the largest year-over-year boost — 19.1 percent — with revenue of $8.3 million.

Elsewhere in the state, Hanover’s Live Casino…