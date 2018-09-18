202
Metro will outsource operation of Silver Line’s second phase

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 5:17 pm 09/18/2018 05:17pm
Metro is looking to privatize operations of the Silver Line’s second phase in an effort to taper future expenses.

A request for proposals announced Tuesday seeks a vendor to operate and maintain the new Silver Line trains, stations and facilities — including the railcars assigned to the Silver Line, track and infrastructure, the Dulles Rail Yard and all administrative functions.

The contracting strategy is a means of controlling operating and maintenance costs, including future pension costs of Metro workers, according to an announcement released Tuesday. Metro says the contract will not affect any of its current union-represented employees.

“We are leaving no stone unturned as we look for opportunities to maintain transit service for the region and protect jobs, all while living within our means in light of what our funding jurisdictions can afford,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a press release. “Competitive contracting is one tool to hold down pension cost growth,…

