Metro chooses contracting team to build Potomac Yard station

Potomac Yard Constructors, a joint venture of Halmar International and Schiavone Construction Co., have won the $213.7 million contract, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Alexandria announced Monday. Both companies are “well-established subsidiaries of global construction companies,” according to a release.

The $320 million station, serving the Blue and Yellow lines, is the driving force behind the redevelopment of the Potomac Yard area, dominated by 7.5 million-square-foot overhaul of Potomac Yard Center.

“For more than 40 years, our community has explored and worked towards the possibility of adding a Metro station in Potomac Yard,” City Manager Mark Jinks said in a release. “The selection of a contractor brings us one major step closer to making this long-standing goal a reality.”

The station’s…