When Melonie Johnson moved to Greater Washington in late 2017, she wasn’t just taking on another job in the casino industry. She was taking the reins of a $1.5 billion hotel and gaming complex that in just a year had become Maryland’s most successful casino by revenue.

Johnson’s road to president and COO of MGM National Harbor began in the ’80s, when she first joined the gaming industry with a degree in banking in hand. After graduating from the University of New Orleans in 1983, Johnson worked many jobs, but what stood out was working as a manager of financial accounting for a New Orleans casino and the director of finance for a New Orleans amusement park, which she took afterward.

Johnson said the amusement park position was the most difficult job she ever held — she had the responsibility of rebuilding the entire financial team from nearly scratch.

