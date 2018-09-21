Meet the 2018 Women Who Mean Business honorees

The Washington Business Journal is pleased to announce the honorees for our 2018 Women Who Mean Business awards program. Now in its 15th year, the program saw a record number of nearly 400 nominations. Honorees…

Honorees are selected by an outside panel of judges comprised of Women Who Mean Business alumni and Washington Business Journal staff. The final honorees are chosen based on criteria including commitment to community service, strong leadership skills and continuing success in their field.

These women are joining an alumni group of more than 350 women including Nicky Goren of the Meyer Foundation, Sheila Johnson of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, Sachiko Kuno of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Jodie McLean of Edens, Susan Tynan of Framebridge, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and more.

In addition to our annual class of 25 Women Who Mean Business, we have added a new category this year: Rising Stars. The category honors three young women in business who are making strides in business…