Maybe this Tex-Mex spot can solve a riddle in Tysons?

More than 6,000 square feet of Tex-Mex is making its way to Tysons, from the family that brought you Guapo’s.

Rango’s, at 1934 Old Gallows Road, is scheduled to open the first week of November, taking over for the recently shuttered Paladar Kitchen & Rum Bar.

Paul Phillips of real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank helped owner Robert Rosa search for and find the Tysons space, which Rosa plans to use to seat around 250 people with patio areas.

“I noticed something about Tysons Corner,” Rosa said. “They really don’t have that much Tex-Mex.”

That’s the reason for optimism, despite a tough go of it for the restaurants that previously inhabited the same space.

Allen & Rocks, which operates the building in which Rango’s will set up shop, in January applied with Fairfax County to permit additional uses of building’s first floor, citing the struggles of Paladar and its predecessor, Bertucci’s Restaurant, which also closed prior to the end of its lease.

