Maryland Tech Council taps biotech industry veteran as new CEO

The Gaithersburg-based trade organization represents the interests of more than 450 member tech and biotech companies throughout the state. Its former CEO Tami Howie announced in August she was leaving her post and returning to a role at her previous employer, law firm DLA Piper.

Rosendale previously served as an executive adviser for the tech council. He is currently a partner at Newport Board Group, where he provides advisory services to CEOs, board directors and executive leaders across the Mid-Atlantic.

Rosendale also has several decades of experience leading and shaping local life sciences companies including Gaithersburg biomedical firm Nuo Therapeautics, Columbia diagnostics company Cylex Inc. and biotech consulting firm Selnova LLC.

Rene LaVigne, the tech council’s chairman and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies, said Rosendale has long been an active…