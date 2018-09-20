Maris Angolia was a decade into her IT career when she, almost by accident, was pulled back into the family business. She didn’t like how her current role kept her on an airplane all of the…

Maris Angolia was a decade into her IT career when she, almost by accident, was pulled back into the family business.

She didn’t like how her current role kept her on an airplane all of the time. Angolia was tired of the travel that often took up most of the month, leaving her life without any real rhythm.

In Virginia, her family’s business, Karin’s Florist, was moving locations after 48 years, and her family was toying with the idea of hiring an outside sales person. Angolia offered to do the bulk of the interviewing. Soon, she was coordinating the business’ new IT plan and making marketing decisions. And before she knew it, Angolia was working at Karin’s full time. The business, started by her father and grandfather in 1956, sells flower arrangements, house plants and gift baskets for delivery.

Angolia eventually took over the company, becoming president and CEO in 2009. She manages a full-time staff of about 30, which can swell to about 100 during busy holidays like Valentine’s…