Logan Circle stabbing victim was FiscalNote executive

Police say they responded to a report of the stabbing at about 7:56 around the 1400 block of 11th Street NW and found an injured Martinez. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Martinez, 35, had been jogging when she was stabbed, police said. A potential suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and the Metropolitan Police Department is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

D.C.-based FiscalNote put out a statement on Twitter: “The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.”

