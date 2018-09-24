202
Lockheed Martin appoints two to new leadership roles

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 24, 2018 9:43 pm 09/24/2018 09:43pm
Lockheed Martin Corp. has appointed a new corporate development chief as well as a new leader of its $14 billion rotary and missions systems business.

Bethesda-based Lockheed (NYSE: LMT), the world’s largest defense contractor, named Robert Mullins senior vice president of corporate strategy and development and a corporate officer. He’ll lead global strategy and the corporate business development team and succeeds Stephanie Hill, who was appointed deputy executive vice president for rotary and mission systems (RMS). 

All RMS lines of business will report to Hill, including the Sikorsky subsidiary (acquired in 2015 for $9 billion); integrated warfare systems and sensors; training and logistic solutions; and command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C6ISR.

Dale Bennett, Lockheed’s RMS executive vice president, praised Hill’s “wealth of experiences and strong program execution from her more than 30-year career”…

