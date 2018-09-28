Local House Democrats call for Justice IG to investigate FBI HQ

Ten Democratic House lawmakers representing D.C., Maryland and Virginia called on the Justice Department’s inspector general Friday to look into the circumstances that led the FBI to recommend its headquarters remain in the District rather…

Ten Democratic House lawmakers representing D.C., Maryland and Virginia called on the Justice Department’s inspector general Friday to look into the circumstances that led the FBI to recommend its headquarters remain in the District rather than be moved to a suburban location and what role the Trump administration played in that about-face.

The lawmakers, including House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md. and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, said in their letter to Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz that “Congress and the public must be reassured that such a dramatic shift in direction for this project is based on full and accurate information rather than simply to benefit the President’s financial interest.”

The request picked up on a similar call from Senate Democrats seeking to know what went on behind the scenes from July 2017, when the FBI and General Services Administration cancelled their search for a new FBI…