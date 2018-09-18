202
LiveSafe just raised its largest round ever

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 10:56 am 09/18/2018 10:56am
Arlington safety and security startup LiveSafe Inc. has raised $11.1 million in fresh funding, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

It’s the company’s largest round so far and puts its total funding at about $25 million, according to a review of previous SEC filings. LiveSafe did not respond to requests for comment.

LiveSafe, founded in 2012, has built a mobile safety platform that allows corporations, universities and other companies with large campuses or properties to incorporate their customers or students into their security procedures. The platform lets them report issues or problems via text, photo or video, with that feedback flowing through a software platform to responders.

The startup, which raised $5.25 million in 2016 and $4 million in late 2015, has previously attracted high-profile investors, including Hearst Ventures and media company IAC.

The co-founders are Shy Pahlevani, a victim of a violent robbery, and Kristina Anderson, who survived the 2007…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

