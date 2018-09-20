Lisa Osborne Ross is a D.C. native who champions diversity and cares a great deal about her city. “I believe in expression and equity. My parents instilled in me a belief I could accomplish anything…

“I believe in expression and equity. My parents instilled in me a belief I could accomplish anything if I worked hard,” Ross says. Proving her parents correct, since becoming president of Edelman’s D.C. office in late 2017, she helped land the firm a large purchase agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and led a reorganization that positioned her region for success.

Edelman, a global firm that offers PR, communications marketing, integrated campaigns, consultation and digital strategy, is no small operation — it counts 65 offices worldwide and grosses $893 million in revenue.

As regional president, Ross brings White House and government experience to the table. She served during the first and second terms of the Clinton administration as communications director for several of the Labor Department’s key White House office staff. She also co-founded the Washington Area Women’s…