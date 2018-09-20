In December, Leslie Thornton will do something she’s never undertaken in her entire career — she’s taking a month off. After 22 months of working nonstop on WGL Holdings Inc. and Washington Gas’ $6.4 billion…

After 22 months of working nonstop on WGL Holdings Inc. and Washington Gas’ $6.4 billion merger with Canadian energy company AltaGas Ltd. as WGL’s general counsel, Thornton has her eye on Nov. 30 as her last day with the company that she’s been with since 2011.

She likely won’t stop there, of course. While Thornton is still determining her next steps, she admits that she’s not ready to fully retire. She’s toying with the idea of returning to public service, or maybe picking up another board seat or two. But where she lands next is really anyone’s guess. If there’s one thing that defines her career so far, it’s unpredictably.

“Every time I’ve said, ‘This is what I’m going to do next,’ it’s nothing like what I’ve done,” Thornton says.

After earning her law degree at Georgetown, Thornton launched her law career in the District as…