Even as a child, Laura Lane had a sense of civic duty and knew the world was bigger than her immediate surroundings.

By the age of 16, she was studying in Bolivia as a foreign exchange student. By 26, she was serving as a foreign service officer assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.

“Rwanda changed everything for me,” Lane says.

From the embattled streets of a country at war to corporate boardrooms, Lane has fought to influence change. She went from a vice president for global public policy role with Time Warner to serving as managing director and heading international government affairs at CitiGroup. Now presiding over global public affairs at UPS, she lobbies on behalf UPS employees, customers and the company’s bottom line. Under her leadership, UPS reports $449 million in savings and financial benefits from public affairs-related activities, though company declined to provide specifics.

At the multinational package delivery and supply chain management giant, one whose revenue…