LaSalle picks Pebblebrook’s offer over Blackstone deal

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) finally made LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) an offer it couldn’t refuse. In a striking reversal, LaSalle said late Wednesday afternoon that Pebblebrook’s latest buyout offer was a “superior proposal”…

In a striking reversal, LaSalle said late Wednesday afternoon that Pebblebrook’s latest buyout offer was a “superior proposal” to the agreement it had executed, and vigorously backed, with private equity firm Blackstone Group in May. Shareholders had been scheduled to vote on that deal Thursday.

LaSalle’s notice of a superior proposal includes a notice of termination of the Blackstone merger agreement and kicks off a four-day period in which Blackstone can up its offer.

Pebblebrook on Aug. 21 had sent LaSalle yet another unsolicited offer, this one of 0.92 shares of Pebblebrook stock per share of LaSalle, with payment for up to 30 percent of LaSalle shares eligible to be received in cash at $37.80 per share.

The deal with Blackstone would have provided LaSalle shareholders with $33.50 per share in cash.

LaSalle said Aug. 27 that its board had determined…