By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 7:00 pm 09/20/2018 07:00pm
Kimberly Roy does not mess around when it comes to her bucket list.

“I get very specific,” she says about the spreadsheet of more than 100 personal goals, divided into sections based on accomplishments in her 20s, 30s and beyond.

One of her items to check off? “I want to sip champagne while riding in a hot air balloon.” Another? “I had one that was ‘let my firstborn create a huge cake smash situation on their first birthday party,’” she says. “Or ‘see the glow in my children’s eyes when they visit Disney for the first time.’”

Roy has already ticked off 73 goals on her list, and there’s one huge item she can mark as completed. She’s had one of the fastest career progressions in Hitt Contracting’s history, having been promoted to CEO in 2017. Roy joined out of college in 1999, and she’s now the first nonfamily member to lead the 81-year-old company — the region’s third-largest construction company, reaching $1.62 billion in total revenue in 2017 —…

