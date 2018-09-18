202
Home » Latest News » Kettler president, COO Usha…

Kettler president, COO Usha Chaudhary leaving company

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 12:02 pm 09/18/2018 12:02pm
Share

Usha Chaudhary, president and chief operating officer of McLean-based developer Kettler, is leaving the company to pursue “new opportunities.”

Chaudhary was appointed to her role at Kettler in February 2016 at a time when the company was realigning its organizational structure to sharpen its focus on multifamily acquisition and development.

During her tenure at Kettler, according to a release, Chaudhary implemented numerous “business transformation” initiatives, streamlined operating divisions, made the company more efficient, and helped evolve a family business into larger corporate structure. She also helped steer the growth of the company as it expanded into new markets like North Carolina and Texas.

Chaudhary’s goal was to make the company “stronger, scalable, and more competitive,” according to company officials. In a statement, Kettler CEO Bob Kettler said Chaudhary “joined us at a pivotal time” and “left us in a great position to continue our growth in an organized, scalable…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500