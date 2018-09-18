Kettler president, COO Usha Chaudhary leaving company

Usha Chaudhary, president and chief operating officer of McLean-based developer Kettler, is leaving the company to pursue “new opportunities.” Chaudhary was appointed to her role at Kettler in February 2016 at a time when the…

Usha Chaudhary, president and chief operating officer of McLean-based developer Kettler, is leaving the company to pursue “new opportunities.”

Chaudhary was appointed to her role at Kettler in February 2016 at a time when the company was realigning its organizational structure to sharpen its focus on multifamily acquisition and development.

During her tenure at Kettler, according to a release, Chaudhary implemented numerous “business transformation” initiatives, streamlined operating divisions, made the company more efficient, and helped evolve a family business into larger corporate structure. She also helped steer the growth of the company as it expanded into new markets like North Carolina and Texas.

Chaudhary’s goal was to make the company “stronger, scalable, and more competitive,” according to company officials. In a statement, Kettler CEO Bob Kettler said Chaudhary “joined us at a pivotal time” and “left us in a great position to continue our growth in an organized, scalable…