202
Home » Latest News » Jonathan Aberman: We're seeking…

Jonathan Aberman: We’re seeking companies for a new innovation academy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 6, 2018 5:00 am 09/06/2018 05:00am
Share

Regular readers of this column know that I believe that our region’s innovation community’s ability to grow technology product companies is unnecessarily constrained. Over the summer, I got together with a group of award-winning business school professors, prominent local technology entrepreneurs, and a coalition of governments and associations to work the problem. Today we are announcing the launch of the Tandem Product Academy.

As we looked at the innovation community, a consistent theme emerged: the region’s ability to successfully grow technology product companies was constrained by the lack of institutional venture capital funds. But it wasn’t so much the shortage of money that was the problem. It was the absence of the venture capital firms themselves, because it is their personnel and networks that usually provide the skills entrepreneurs need when they want to scale their technology product businesses.

This makes the lack of capital funds a real challenge for developing…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500