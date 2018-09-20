Jo Ann Jenkins is no stranger to accolades. Her work as CEO of AARP has earned her spots on Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the most powerful women in business, the Actor’s Fund Medal of…

Her work as CEO of AARP has earned her spots on Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the most powerful women in business, the Actor’s Fund Medal of Honor and the International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics’ annual Presidential Award.

But that doesn’t mean Jenkins is satisfied with her current success. Instead, she’s constantly working to “keep growing as a person and a professional.”

“I’m still learning new things – and I hope that never ends,” she says.

A graduate of Alabama’s Spring Hill College, Jenkins began her career working for the federal government, first at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and then the Department of Transportation and Department of Agriculture. In the early ’90s, she joined the staff of the Library of Congress, eventually becoming COO.

Jenkins first joined AARP via the AARP Foundation in 2010, serving as president for nearly three years and shifting to the…