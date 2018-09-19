Jeff Bezos conquered retail. Here’s how he aims to conquer space.

Jeff Bezos was at National Harbor on Wednesday for another Greater Washington fireside chat, this time with a retired Air Force general, and he again declined to reveal the location of his hotly anticipated HQ2.…

Jeff Bezos was at National Harbor on Wednesday for another Greater Washington fireside chat, this time with a retired Air Force general, and he again declined to reveal the location of his hotly anticipated HQ2. Sorry, folks, the big reveal will come before the end of the year.

But the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and world’s richest man did offer some advice on how the U.S. can maintain its dominance in space in the face of growing threats, and how the Air Force can balance its size with the need for a more innovative culture.

The occasion was the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference, which brings together Air Force senior leaders and experts from government, industry and academia to detail developments in air power, space and cybersecurity. Bezos was booked as a featured speaker and the discussion steered mostly clear of business platitudes, to the credit of Bezos and retired Air Force Gen. Larry Spencer, who interviewed Bezos.

The audience got a window…