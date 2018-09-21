JBG Smith flips plans for Crystal Drive building as HQ2 decision looms

JBG Smith Properties is pulling an about-face on its plans for a vacant 12-story office building in Crystal City. The developer has told Arlington County that it no longer wishes to convert the 250,000-square-foot building…

The developer has told Arlington County that it no longer wishes to convert the 250,000-square-foot building at 1750 Crystal Drive into a residential tower and will instead pursue new office users. The county’s site plan review committee reviewed the proposal on Monday.

The change of heart comes as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gets closer to a decision on where to locate its second headquarters. Crystal City is among the front-runners for HQ2 and its estimated 8 million square feet at buildout.

JBG Smith declined to comment.

Maintaining 1750 Crystal as office is what Vornado Realty Trust, its former owner, suggested three years ago. As the U.S. Marshals Services, the anchor tenant, prepared to go, Vornado pitched and earned approval for a plan to overhaul the building with a new glass and metal facade.

JBG Smith, which acquired 1750 Crystal in 2017 when the company…