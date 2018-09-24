It will be, by one measure, the largest indoor ropes course in the U.S. And it’s coming to Loudoun.

A pair of Ashburn residents, both avid climbers and adventurers, are now under construction with what they call the largest indoor ropes course in the U.S. — to be found in a Sterling flex-industrial building.…

Amy Stuart and her business partner/significant other Daniel Kasabian hope to open Summit Ropes by the end of January. The ropes facility, totaling 16,550 square feet, will take about half of the building located at 44810 Old Ox Road, at the corner of Old Ox and Dulles Summit Court. The remainder is leased by Fairfax Marble and Granite and Garage Living.

Kasabian, citing the Association for Challenge Course Technology, said the facility will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. based not on square footage, but on the number of rope elements. The recreational center, located less than a mile from the future Loudoun Gateway Metro station, will consist of 120 rope obstacles, or elements, constructed between poles.

The center will serve clients ages 4 and up and will host…