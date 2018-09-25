Balanced Fund 12073.04 – .03 + .33 + 3.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1938.67 – .16 – .21 – 2.75 Emerging Markets 323.69 + .37 + 1.90 – 9.10 Equity Income Fund 12180.34 – .32 –…

Balanced Fund 12073.04 – .03 + .33 + 3.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1938.67 – .16 – .21 – 2.75

Emerging Markets 323.69 + .37 + 1.90 – 9.10

Equity Income Fund 12180.34 – .32 – .03 + 5.14

GNMA 707.52 – .09 – .15 – 1.24

General Municipal Debt 1301.92 – .08 – .20 – .16

Gold Fund 209.88 – .02 + 1.83 – 19.89

High Current Yield 2158.93 – .03 – .03 + 1.89

High Yield Municipal 612.79 – .11 – .23 + 1.59

International Fund 1892.29 + .42 + 1.71 – 1.22

Science and Technology Fund 2775.14 + .08 + .53 + 16.77

Short Investment Grade 354.87 – .03 + .61

Short Municipal 183.46 – .01 – .04 + .69

US Government 633.55 + .15 + .05 – 1.35

