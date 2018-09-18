Balanced Fund 12038.91 + .28 + .49 + 3.03 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1942.63 – .42 – .27 – 2.55 Emerging Markets 317.97 + .67 + 1.68 – 10.70 Equity Income Fund 12192.78 + .40 +…

Balanced Fund 12038.91 + .28 + .49 + 3.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1942.63 – .42 – .27 – 2.55

Emerging Markets 317.97 + .67 + 1.68 – 10.70

Equity Income Fund 12192.78 + .40 + .85 + 5.24

GNMA 708.58 – .22 – .26 – 1.09

General Municipal Debt 1304.65 – .14 – .26 + .05

Gold Fund 204.96 – .18 + 3.33 – 21.77

High Current Yield 2162.58 + .21 + .56 + 2.06

High Yield Municipal 613.81 – .23 – .31 + 1.76

International Fund 1862.42 + .72 + 2.06 – 2.78

Science and Technology Fund 2760.56 + .77 + .06 + 16.16

Short Investment Grade 354.93 + .05 + .62

Short Municipal 183.54 – .04 – .07 + .73

US Government 634.25 – .13 – .19 – 1.24

