Balanced Fund 12055.12 + .54 + .57 + 3.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.33 + .08 – .24 – 2.06

Emerging Markets 317.05 + 1.30 + .07 – 10.96

Equity Income Fund 12153.78 + .45 + .51 + 4.91

GNMA 711.14 + .01 – .29 – .73

General Municipal Debt 1305.79 – .16 – .43 + .14

Gold Fund 201.68 – .92 + .30 – 23.02

High Current Yield 2160.27 + .31 + .53 + 1.96

High Yield Municipal 615.48 – .04 – .23 + 2.04

International Fund 1847.24 + .80 + 1.09 – 3.57

Science and Technology Fund 2781.26 + .95 + 1.59 + 17.03

Short Investment Grade 354.83 – .01 – .08 + .60

Short Municipal 183.66 – .01 – .05 + .79

US Government 635.69 – .03 – .47 – 1.01

