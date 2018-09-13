Balanced Fund 12055.12 + .54 + .57 + 3.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.33 + .08 – .24 – 2.06 Emerging Markets 317.05 + 1.30 + .07 – 10.96 Equity Income Fund 12153.78 + .45 +…
Balanced Fund 12055.12 + .54 + .57 + 3.17
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.33 + .08 – .24 – 2.06
Emerging Markets 317.05 + 1.30 + .07 – 10.96
Equity Income Fund 12153.78 + .45 + .51 + 4.91
GNMA 711.14 + .01 – .29 – .73
General Municipal Debt 1305.79 – .16 – .43 + .14
Gold Fund 201.68 – .92 + .30 – 23.02
High Current Yield 2160.27 + .31 + .53 + 1.96
High Yield Municipal 615.48 – .04 – .23 + 2.04
International Fund 1847.24 + .80 + 1.09 – 3.57
Science and Technology Fund 2781.26 + .95 + 1.59 + 17.03
Short Investment Grade 354.83 – .01 – .08 + .60
Short Municipal 183.66 – .01 – .05 + .79
US Government 635.69 – .03 – .47 – 1.01
