Balanced Fund 12009.97 – .23 – .62 + 2.78 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.97 – .04 – .32 – 2.03 Emerging Markets 317.67 – 1.35 – 4.02 – 10.79 Equity Income Fund 12122.99 + .28 –…

Balanced Fund 12009.97 – .23 – .62 + 2.78

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.97 – .04 – .32 – 2.03

Emerging Markets 317.67 – 1.35 – 4.02 – 10.79

Equity Income Fund 12122.99 + .28 – .20 + 4.64

GNMA 712.28 – .01 – .04 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1309.60 – .22 – .25 + .43

Gold Fund 199.84 – 1.48 – 5.98 – 23.72

High Current Yield 2152.03 + .07 – .05 + 1.57

High Yield Municipal 616.59 – .13 – .14 + 2.22

International Fund 1834.90 – .99 – 2.99 – 4.22

Science and Technology Fund 2760.82 – 1.86 – 1.48 + 16.17

Short Investment Grade 355.05 + .03 + .05 + .66

Short Municipal 183.75 – .02 – .03 + .84

US Government 638.23 + .04 – .05 – .62

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.