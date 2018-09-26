How are the feds doing with that security clearance backlog?

The federal government reduced its security clearance backlog by 9 percent from June to September. That’s according to a new report on the White House’s Performance.gov website, which includes a progress report from the Office…

That’s according to a new report on the White House’s Performance.gov website, which includes a progress report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Included in a 24-slide deck is an update on a June 5 executive correspondence on new measures to reduce the background investigation inventory: The National Background Investigation Bureau has reduced the backlog from an all-time high of 725,000 to 657,000, according to the report.

That’s good news for federal contractors, though whether this is enough of a dent to truly satisfy companies desperate to hire talent with high-level security clearances remains to be seen. An ODNI spokesman told Federal Computer Weekly that it expects an overall inventory reduction of 20 percent by the end of the year.

The White House and Congress want to move clearance and background investigation responsibility from the Office…