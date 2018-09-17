How a 25-year Goldman Sachs vet sees his new role as chief exec of the National Geographic Society

Tracy Wolstencroft knows a lot of people recognize the yellow boarder that is a staple of National Geographic’s image. As the former Goldman Sachs executive takes over as the National Geographic Society’s president and CEO,…

As the former Goldman Sachs executive takes over as the National Geographic Society’s president and CEO, he wants to make sure not only is the yellow border recognizable but stands for a larger mission of creating a healthier planet for generations to come.

National Geographic is at an interesting crossroads as an organization after expanding a joint venture with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOX) in 2015 to create National Geographic Partners — a move made even more complex with The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) likely acquisition of many Fox assets.

Briefly after the venture was announced in 2015, the society, based in D.C., had to layoff some 180 employees. That was amid reports of declines in revenue and net assets.

Wolstencroft, who has served on the nonprofit’s board since 2008 and takes over Oct. 1, now looks to leave his imprint on the society’s…