Hotel operator goes all-in on Northern Virginia for Amazon HQ2

The sixth-largest hotel owner and operator in the U.S. has opened a new hotel across the Dulles Toll Road from the Center for Innovative Technology campus — one of the sites in the running for Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters — betting the e-commerce giant will land there.

The six-story Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon, 13715 Sayward Blvd., features 187 rooms with zones for working, sleeping and relaxing, a business library, 910 square feet of meeting space and a bistro that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

MCR says all the amenities are geared toward meeting the needs of the potential 50,000 employees who would likely work out of Amazon’s second headquarters.

“We developed the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon with Amazon.com in mind,” Tyler Morse, CEO and managing partner of MCR, said in a statement. “In our hotel, the area’s tech work force will have flexible spaces and free lightning…