Historic Georgetown mansion to hit market for $18.75 million

A historic Georgetown mansion will soon hit the market with an $18.75 million price tag, more than double what it last sold for.

Hollerith House, named after engineer and inventor Herman Hollerith who built the home in 1911, sits on 0.6 acres at 1617 29th St. NW. Hollerith invented the electromechanical punch card and a related tabulating machine that led him to found the Tabulating Machine Co., which was consolidated into the business that would eventually become IBM.

If it sells for anywhere near asking price, Hollerith House would rank among the most expensive homes sold in D.C. history.

The four-story, 11,000 square-foot Georgian-style estate is currently owned by J. Rock Tonkel, president and CEO of Arlington Asset Investment, who purchased the house for $8.5 million in 2005, according to public records.

Tonkel and his wife Jill have since spent millions restoring the house but are looking to downsize now that their children have moved out, according to the Wall Street Journal,…