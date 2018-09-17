Himitsu owner opening new spot in Capitol Hill

Himitsu owner and chef Kevin Tien is opening a new restaurant in Capitol Hill at Penn Eleven, the redevelopment site of the former Frager’s Hardware store. Emilie’s, located at 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, is set to…

Himitsu owner and chef Kevin Tien is opening a new restaurant in Capitol Hill at Penn Eleven, the redevelopment site of the former Frager’s Hardware store.

Emilie’s, located at 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, is set to open next spring and its concept will focus on seasonally inspired and local ingredients and include large plates and a small a la carte menu.

Tien was semifinalist for rising star chef of the year at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards and this year appeared on five episodes of the Food Network’s “Iron Chef Gauntlet” cooking show. He was also an honoree for WBJ’s 40 Under 40 list for 2017.

Himitsu, located in Petworth, offers Southern and Southeast Asian-inspired takes on Japanese food. It was named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 best new restaurants last year.

“Two years ago, we opened Himitsu,” Tien said in a statement. “Taking my passion for Japanese cuisine, but pushing the envelope and getting our guests out of their comfort zones was exciting. I’m…