Here’s who is taking over the former Scion space in Dupont Circle

Owners Maziar and Shahab Farivar have signed a lease on the former Scion restaurant at 2100 P St. NW and plan to open a yet-to-be-named restaurant there early next year. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant will have about 80 seats in the dining room and 30 seats in a sidewalk cafe. Papadopoulos Properties represented Peacock in the lease deal.

It’s the first D.C. expansion for the Farivar brothers in nearly two decades. They opened in Georgetown, in a smaller space than their current location on Prospect Street NW, in 1991, and followed that with Peacock Bistro, which was located on New Hampshire Avenue NW, in 1996. But the latter restaurant closed in 1999.

After seven years in the original 1,000-square-foot space in Georgetown — now part of Zara — they moved into their current location at 3251 Prospect St. NW and have been serving as a neighborhood hangout ever since.

Maziar…